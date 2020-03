PETALING JAYA: The 20th death from Covid-19 has been reported in Malaysia.

He is the 780th case and is a Malaysian aged 76.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the man had attended the tabligh convention at the Sri Petaling Mosque at the end of last month.

He was admitted to the Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra, Kuala Krai, Kelantan, on March 18 but died today at 4.35pm.

MORE TO COME

