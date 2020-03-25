Foundation to the rescue after shortage of reagents for Covid-19 tests

KOTA KINABALU: The Osimal Foundation has managed to obtain limited supplies of Covid-19 reagents after the Kota Kinabalu health laboratory reported that it was no longer able to do tests.

The state Health Department currently has limited supply of the Covid-19 reagents.

“The reagents were handed over to the Sabah Health Department this evening to enable continuation of Covid-19 testing.

“Osimal Foundation is now trying to secure more supplies of the reagent from suppliers overseas,” it said in a statement today.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah remains at 170 cases.

The foundation also hopes to obtain 1,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the use of frontliners.

It is also expecting a second batch of supplies, comprising face masks and medical protective clothing.

“Osimal Foundation is also negotiating directly, without going through any middlemen, with a factory in China to supply more PPE and masks as well as making plans to purchase ventilators for Sabah hospitals.

“The funds used to purchase these medical supplies are donated by friends, including their corporations,” the company said in a statement.

Osimal Foundation is a charitable non-profit making body.

The foundation is mainly funded by donations from its own trustees, friends and their companies.

Osimal Foundation chairman Richard Malanjum is former chief justice of Malaysia.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



