From face shields to free deliveries, pharmacies do their bit in virus crisis

PETALING JAYA: Two pharmacies are going the extra mile to help those affected by the Covid-19 crisis and the movement control order which was today extended by two weeks to April 14.

Alpro Pharmacy, which is making face shields for its employees, is also trying to allocate as many as possible for hospitals.

To date, it has sent out 1,000 face shields to 10 different hospitals including Ampang Hospital in Selangor and Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Negeri Sembilan.

“We are not a manufacturer, but I know we have to try. Harder than ever before,” it said in a Facebook post.

It urged hospitals who urgently need face shields to contact them at 06-7921923 or email [email protected].

Meanwhile, Constant – which is a network of 17 community pharmacies in West Malaysia – will deliver medication to customers’ doorsteps or any pick-up location within a 10km radius of its stores.

It has also been offering free delivery on any purchase on its website since March 18, with no minimum purchase required, and set up an app for customers looking for alternative ways of obtaining their medication.

“Our pharmacists will also help customise health supplements for any individuals based on their health status,” its CEO, Sally Chuah said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



