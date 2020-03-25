Muar hospital denies it has been placed under quarantine

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) Muar today refuted a claim that the hospital has been placed under quarantine following allegations that some of its staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Its director, Dr Muhammad Yusof Sibert, said the hospital was still operating as normal but high-risk individuals and children were not encouraged to come to the hospital except for emergencies.

“As such, members of the public are urged not to panic and to stop spreading unverified news.

“This viral message is considered as a disruption to the hospital’s operations in addressing the spread of the Covid-19 as it could cause panic among the community,” he said in a statement posted on the Johor Health Department’s official Facebook page last night.

Muhammad was commenting on a message circulating on social media since March 24, claiming that the hospital had been purportedly closed down as some of its staff had allegedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Dr Azura Abu Bakar, the director of the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK), in Kluang, has refuted claims that HEBHK outpatient services had been moved to the Old Kluang Hospital.

The Old Kluang Hospital will not be reopened to accommodate non-Covid-19 patients from HEBHK.

“Members of the public are urged not to share any unverified news to avoid causing anxiety or confusion among the people,” she said.

Over the past few days, a number of pictures have been circulating on Facebook pages showing workers undergoing cleaning work at the Old Kluang Hospital, allegedly to allow the hospital to be reopened to treat non-Covid-19 patients, while HEBHK is said to be the designated hospital to handle the Covid-19 cases.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



