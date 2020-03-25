Private hospitals offer govt use of 51 ventilators

PETALING JAYA: The Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia (APHM) has offered the use of 51 ventilators to the health ministry to help combat Covid-19.

It also said it will be accepting non-Covid-19 cases from government hospitals.

In a statement today, APHM president Dr Kuljit Singh said discussions on taking in non-Covid-19 patients were in the final stages.

He said the association’s members were cancelling elective procedures and reducing non-urgent consultation.

“Some private hospitals have started Covid-19 screening as walk-ins and drive-ins,” he said.

Previously, Kuljit told FMT that private hospitals were ready to help the ministry in their fight against Covid-19.

“At any time, in any state, the state health director can just call private hospitals if they need to borrow or rent equipment. We are willing to help,” he said then.

A total of 1,624 people have tested positive for Covid-19 with 16 deaths recorded so far.

Sixty-four patients are also being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 27 cases needing respiratory assistance.

