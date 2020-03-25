RM63 million help on the way for KL’s poor to cope with MCO

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya has announced the allocation of RM63.6 million to help the urban poor and workers in Kuala Lumpur cope with income loss during the month-long movement control order (MCO), including a freeze on rental for 40,000 residents in public low-cost flats.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa, announcing the Wilayah Cakna initiative, said RM54.3 million will go towards assisting those in the B40 income group, as well as students, the homeless and small businesses owners.

Besides the capital city, those in Putrajaya and Labuan will also benefit from the programme.

RM5.9 million has been allocated for frontliners including medical officers and enforcement authorities, while RM3.4 million is channelled to help those hospitalised for Covid-19.

Some 40,000 households in low-cost flats (PPR) owned by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will benefit from one-month rental exemption.

“We have 40,000 families renting DBKL’s PPRs in Kuala Lumpur. We also expect to bear about RM4.9 million in cost from the rent exemption,” Annuar told a press conference alongside his deputy Edmund Santhara Kumar.

Meanwhile, special zakat payments of RM500 will be distributed to some 24,000 families, costing the government RM12.1 million.

This is on top of “one-off” payments of RM500 for small-time businesses and stall-owners worth RM11.8 million in total.

The announcement is the latest in a series of special allocations to help mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions under the MCO.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today announced a two-week extension of the MCO, which will expire on April 14, 2020.

Annuar also said those who took loans from the ministry’s Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan to purchase PPR flats will be allowed to defer their payments for six months, in line with a moratorium by Bank Negara Malaysia today.

