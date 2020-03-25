Sabah crime rate down due to movement control order, say cops

KOTA KINABALU: The crime rate appears to have dropped significantly in Sabah following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Sabah police commissioner Zaini Jass said this was because more than 600 police personnel had been deployed to man 71 roadblocks set up in the state.

“It seems all the criminals have also ‘quarantined’ themselves due to this Covid-19 scare. There is barely any problem,” he said in jest after attending a State Security Council meeting at the Federal Administrative Complex here today.

Zaini also said 180 police teams were checking restaurants and recreational centres to ensure people comply with the MCO.

He said armed forces personnel were helping police to enforce the order.

He estimated that public compliance with the MCO had reached 92%, adding that the target was 98%.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Habibi Majinji said a 33-year-old motorist had become the first person to be arrested by police during the MCO period.

He said the man, from Menggatal, who was with a passenger, was stopped at a roadblock at Mile 7 Jalan Tuaran at 6pm yesterday and found to be driving without a licence.

Police decided to issue him a summons when the man got out of the car, shouted profanities at them and banged the bonnet with his fist, he said.

Police arrested the man and confiscated his vehicle.

