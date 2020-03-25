Tech companies pitch in to help SMEs amid Covid-19 crisis

PETALING JAYA: Nearly 80 tech companies are offering SMEs their services pro bono or at discounted rates to help small businesses which may be experiencing difficulty due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the two-week movement control order (MCO) implemented to contain it.

The #DigitalvsCovid campaign under the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will see established companies such as Unilever as well as rapidly emerging food delivery partners like Food Panda pitching in.

“Many SMEs are experiencing interrupted supply-chain movement, delays in business processes that require paperwork, limited tools to engage their stakeholders, constraints in conducting non-cash transactions as well as challenges in managing a high-volume workforce,” MDEC CEO Surina Shukri said in a statement.

“We are confident that these companies can offer relief to SMEs by resolving some of these difficulties.”

The companies are divided into 12 categories:

Corporations: Digi, Celcom, Facebook, Unilever Digital hubs: WORQ Coworking Space, DOJO KL Shd Bhd Food/groceries/last-mile delivery services: Food Panda, Masala Wheels Social Enterprise, Storehub, HelloWorld Robotics, EasyParcel, MrSpeedy Malaysia, Delivereat Logistics: Store & Send Logistics Sdn Bhd, GoLog, The Lorry, LWE MedTech & healthcare: Naluri, Remedi, DoctorOnCall, MDT Innovations, Makerzone Sdn Bhd Insights & analytics: Kewmann, Datamicron, Superceed, Twistcode Virtual workspace, task management & monitoring: AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd, Jandi, Innov8tif, Securemetric, Elabram Communication management providers: MyKris, NetAssist, CTAPPS MSC Sdn Bhd InsurTech: Polisea Sdn Bhd Property technology: Didian Realtor Sdn Bhd eCommerce & related service providers: Lazada, EasyStore, Exabytes Network, EasyWork Asia Sdn Bhd, 2C2P System Malaysia, Octorocket Pte Ltd, Otomate Me, Enginemailer Sdn Bhd, SP Digital Plus Sdn Bhd, Shopplus Aacdemy Sdn Bhd, Meekco Enterprise SB, Syntax Technologies Sdn Bhd, POLLEN, Minebiz Group Sdn Bhd, Tribeup Sdn Bhd, HELPY Sdn Bhd, Shopline, Everpeaks, Getme Trading, Launchpad Marketing Sdn Bhd, Neowave Solution Sdn Bhd, Mobiversa Sdn Bhd Technology service providers: UNITY Software Sdn Bhd, Mysoftex Sdn Bhd, Krypto POS Sdn Bhd, MY AONE Learning Sdn Bhd, IRS Software Solution (M) Sdn, Bhd, FMH Group Sdn Bhd, High Pines Training and Consultancy Sdn Bhd, Mywave Sdn Bhd, Good Works Technology Sdn Bhd, WiSoft Solutions Sdn Bhd, iPay88 (M) Sdn Bhd, MY Software Solution Sdn Bhd, IBIZZCLOUD Sdn Bhd, Bean Search Expert Sdn Bhd.

The full list can be found at https://mdec.my/home/c19techrelief.



