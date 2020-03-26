14-day lockdown in 2 areas in Johor after unusual Covid-19 spike

PETALING JAYA: Following an unusual spike in Covid-19 cases, the government has imposed a lockdown in two townships in Simpang Renggam, Johor beginning midnight tonight, with some 3,500 residents told to stay home at all times and all business activities ordered to close.

The two areas are Kampung Dato Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato Ibrahim Majid, both located in Simpang Renggam, Kluang,

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the move, dubbed Enhanced Movement Control Order(EMCO), will last until April 9.

He said the drastic move was approved by the Ministry of Health after 61 of the 83 cases reported in Kluang were found to have originated from the two areas.

Ismail said throughout the two-week lockdown, authorities will distribute basic food and necessities with the help of the Social Welfare Department to some 650 families.

The senior minister added that the EMCO is aimed at preventing Covid-19 from spreading outside the area and will make house-to-house detection of the virus easier.

With the execution of this command:

All locals and visitors who have been to both areas are not allowed to leave their houses during the EMCO period;

Non-locals and visitors are not allowed in both areas during the EMCO period;

All business activities in both areas are stopped;

14 days’ basic food will be provided to all locals in both areas by the Welfare Department;

A medical base will be opened in the areas;

All entrances and exits to the area will be closed; and,

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) and Malaysian Volunteer Corps (Rela) will patrol the area to ensure compliance with this order.

Ismail advised residents in the area to provide their full cooperation and obey orders from the authorities.

Residents who require assistance or have any questions can call a dedicated line at 07-7735224 / 07-7722434.

