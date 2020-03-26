Clear goods causing congestion, Wee orders ports

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said several ports nationwide have reached almost 100% of its capacity to hold goods and these needed to be moved out immediately.

He said Port Klang, Penang Port and Johor Port in Pasir Gudang would reach their maximum capacity within a week, leading to shortage of space.

“It is important to clear the congestion currently experienced at these ports so that movement of imported essential goods are not impeded during the MCO,” he said in a statement, referring to the movement control order, implemented on March 18 and which will be enforced until April 14.

Following the Cabinet’s discussions yesterday, he said he had instructed affected ports to be given special exemption to clear non-essential goods to warehouses outside the port areas temporarily.

This is to ensure prompt clearance of essential goods, he added.

“The ports will implement action plans to immediately move goods currently causing congestion.

“Freight forwarders and haulier companies will be allowed to move their goods round the clock from tomorrow (Friday),” he added.

Police personnel will be on duty to allow smooth delivery of all goods, both essential and non-essential, during the MCO, Wee added.

Wee also gave an assurance that export activities will be allowed to continue so that the supply chain is not disrupted.

The transport sector is classified as one of the essential services under MCO.



