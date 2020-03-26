Govt debunks 3 more Covid-19 claims

PETALING JAYA: The communications and multimedia ministry this morning listed three more claims related to Covid-19 making the rounds on social media as fake news.

In a statement, it said the health ministry denies issuing a standard operating procedure for the purchase of daily essentials during this period.

The Kluang Hospital denied that facilities from its old centre are being used to ward non-Covid-19 patients while the Kuala Selangor Land Office denied claims that the outbreak had worsened in the district.

Authorities had previously hauled up and fined those who spread fake news on the outbreak.

So far, some 1,796 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country with 20 deaths reported.



