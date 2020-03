PETALING JAYA: PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin has announced the appointment of Hamzah Zainuddin as the party’s new secretary-general, confirming an earlier report by FMT.

Hamzah, who is the current home minister, replaces Marzuki Yahya who was sacked last week.

Marzuki is aligned to former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Hamzah’s appointment is effective March 18.