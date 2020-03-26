It’s for our own good, Dr M says on MCO extension

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today welcomed the two-week extension of the movement control order (MCO) implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19, urging the people to adhere to the directive for their own safety and that of their families.

The former prime minister who recently tested negative for the virus said it was best to do so as more and more people were becoming infected on a daily basis.

“Covid-19 spreads quickly. Every day, more than 100 people are infected and there are some who die from it.

“If we don’t take precautions and isolate ourselves, and if we continue to go out of the house, Covid-19 will continue spreading and infect a lot more Malaysians,” he said in a video uploaded to Facebook.

Covid-19 has claimed 21 lives so far, with over 1,700 testing positive for the virus.

The government’s MCO was originally supposed to end on March 31. However, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday that it had been extended to April 14.

Mahathir, who trained as a medical doctor, said Covid-19 was an “extraordinary” virus as, unlike for SARS or H1N1, there was no vaccine that could stop it from spreading.

He said the best thing for people to do would be to isolate themselves so as not to infect others or become infected by those who have contracted the virus.

“We need to be disciplined, otherwise it will spread and one day we could get infected.”

