Johor cops help struggling couple buy milk for toddler

PETALING JAYA: Amid the increasingly tense conditions faced by Malaysians nationwide due to the Covid-19 outbreak, two traffic police officers from Johor showed sympathy for a struggling couple and their one-year-old baby caught flouting the movement control order (MCO).

This was detailed in a post on the Johor Police Facebook page.

It said a routine Covid-19 operation at Taman Tampoi Indah, Johor Bahru, led two cops, Corporal Mohd Hisham Mustafa dan Constable Mudrikah Nazirul Nordin, to the couple who were seen at a playground.

They approached them and advised the family to abide by the MCO and go back home.

Shortly after, the wife — a cleaner forced to go on leave during the MCO — broke down in tears and informed them that they had no money left and that their food supply at home had run out, forcing them to resort to feeding their toddler with Milo, mixed with sugar.

“The police officers took pity on them and brought the family to a sundry shop. They donated milk formula for the child who is one year and four months old,” the post added.

It said the family lived in a rented room in Taman Tampoi Indah.

The husband had stopped his part-time job in Singapore because he had no work permit. Meanwhile, the wife was a cleaner in the Larkin area.

Covid-19 has now claimed 23 lives, and 2,031 positive cases have been recorded.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



