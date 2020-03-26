Ministers, deputies take 2-month pay cut for virus fund

PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet has agreed to cut the pay of all ministers and deputy ministers for two months, with the money channelled to the government’s Covid-19 fund.

“This measure shows the government’s willingness to help those affected by Covid-19,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The fund, launched on March 11 as part of efforts to help those affected by the pandemic, has so far collected RM8.4 million.

The governments of other countries affected by Covid-19 have also imposed pay cuts for their ministers and deputies.

Singapore’s president, ministers and political office holders have taken a one-month cut, while Hong Kong has taken similar measures.

A total of 1,796 cases have been recorded in Malaysia, with 21 deaths.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



