WHO satisfied with Malaysia’s Covid-19 management

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today Malaysia’s preparedness and management of the Covid-19 outbreak was satisfactory by international standards.

Speaking to reporters after a press conference updating the Covid-19 situation in the country, he said the government had met World Health Organisation (WHO) officials, who had visited and observed the country’s preparations to handle the pandemic.

“They were satisfied with what we have. We use many methods. Firstly, the movement control order (MCO) and, secondly, efforts to identify patients for testing, isolation and treatment.”

He said widespread disinfection of public areas was also in the works.

He said the ministry had held a meeting with local authorities and the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) to start carrying out cleaning activities in public areas. This would be done in the days to come.

Noor Hisham said 50% of the Covid-19 cases came from the tabligh cluster, from participants who had attended a convention at the Sri Petaling Mosque from Feb 27 to March 1.

The attendees also consisted of migrants and Rohingya refugees, he added.

The country recorded 235 new Covid-19 cases today, compared with 172 yesterday, taking the cumulative positive Covid-19 cases to 2,031.

Earlier, Noor Hisham announced the deaths of three more victims, pushing the death toll to 23.

