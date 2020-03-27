88 people arrested in 7 states for defying movement control order

KUALA LUMPUR: Although the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) to sever the Covid-19 infection chain has entered its 10th day today, there are still people who are flouting it and have been arrested by the authorities.

As of 6pm today, 88 individuals in seven states had been arrested by the authorities for allegedly flouting the MCO and Sarawak had the highest number of 37.

According to Sarawak police commissioner Aidi Ismail, all 37 people, 33 of them men, were detained in 10 separate locations in the state since last night.

Nineteen individuals were also arrested in Johor, 11 of them in Mersing and eight in Kota Tinggi, for not complying with the MCO.

Six of the 19 individuals were a group of youths arrested while preparing for a party at Sri Lanang Square at 5.30pm to celebrate the birthday of one of the teenagers, said Kota Tinggi district police chief Ahsmon Bajah.

Three other men, in their 20s, were arrested when they were found gathering and chatting along Jalan Tanjung, Felda Sungai Sibol, last night.

Among the 11 arrested in Mersing were juveniles. All of them were arrested while riding motorcycles or gathering outside houses between 11.15pm and 2.05am, said Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing.

Labuan police chief Muhamad Farid Ahmad, on the other hand, disclosed that two individuals, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested while loitering at a public place in Ujung Pasir, near the Utama Jaya shoplots around 10pm.

The two men were arrested after they failed to give a reasonable excuse for loitering when questioned.

A 16-year-old was arrested while playing sepak takraw with his friends at a housing estate in Pekan, Pahang, at 7.20pm, but his friend escaped, according to Pekan district police chief Mohd Razli Mohd Yusof.

Padang Besar district police chief Muhamad Halim Yatim also announced the arrest of two men, aged 64 and 45, as they were still in a sundry shop at 12.15am, exceeding the allowed time of 10pm.

Five of the 12 individuals arrested in the North-East police district in Penang were nabbed while being intoxicated. Seven others were jogging and playing football at a field on Jalan DS Ramanathan, Pulau Tikus, according to district police chief Soffian Santong.

Meanwhile, North Seberang Perai district police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police detained nine people, including two Thai women, all aged between 20 and 45, who had gathered in public areas and failed to comply with the MCO.

Seven men, aged 27 to 46, were arrested in Langkawi after flouting the MCO by gathering outside the quarters of a motel on Jalan Pantai Chenang and refusing to leave after being advised to do so, according to Langkawi district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.

All suspects arrested in the seven states are under investigation under Section 22 (b) of the Prevention of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and Regulation (3) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Declaration of Infected Local Area) 2020, or under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from performing their duties.

