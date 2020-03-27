Day 9 of MCO sees sterner action, with arrests all over the country

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s movement control order (MCO) to contain Covid-19, which entered its ninth day today, saw sterner action on the part of the authorities, with more people being arrested.

Among the latest arrests were 15 people, including a woman, who were detained today and yesterday in several locations in Petaling Jaya, for non-compliance with regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

Earlier tonight, police also detained seven local men for contravening the MCO in two separate cases in Kuala Selangor and Bestari Jaya, while in Kedah, 11 men were arrested by police in Taman Selasih, Kulim, for being involved in a fight and for not complying with the order.

In Sarawak, 28 individuals, comprising 24 men and four women, were arrested yesterday for violating the MCO, an indication of the government’s seriousness in taking action against errant members of the public not staying put at home.

Yesterday, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin had announced that firmer action would be taken against defiant individuals in the second week of implementation of the MCO.

He said in the first week of implementation, police had adopted a gentle approach and had merely advised people to reduce their movements but this would change in the second week, with firmer action on the part of the police.



