Govt pursuing return of RM1 bil in 1MDB funds from DoJ

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is pursuing the recovered money allegedly stolen from the 1MDB sovereign fund, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today.

He said related government agencies and the Attorney-General’s Chambers are working on it.

“The government agencies and the Attorney-General’s Chambers are looking into this.

“They should be on track to get the money. We are pursuing it,” he told Bernama when asked on a possible delay in the repatriation of the money.

It was reported that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has delayed the return to Malaysia of another US$240 million (RM1 billion) of the 1MDB money, citing political uncertainties when Dr Mahathir Mohamad quit as Malaysia’s seventh prime minister on Feb 24.

On March 1, 2020, Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister.

The DoJ returned nearly US$200 million to Malaysia in May 2019.



