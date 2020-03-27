Islander who couldn’t go home held for threatening Rela officers

KOTA KINABALU: A man was arrested after he threatened Rela members with a stick for not allowing him to take a boat home during the movement control order period here today.

The 40-year-old suspect, who had just finished helping a friend to sell fish here, had wanted to go home to Pulau Gaya at about 2.15pm, but the city jetty was closed to comply with the MCO.

The jetty is only allowed to operate from 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm daily while the order is in effect.

The two Rela officers on duty advised the man to wait after 5pm but he flew into a rage and confronted them with a stick, city police chief Habibi Majinji said.

The Rela officers tried to calm him down but the man continued to act aggressively and shouted at them.

The officers then called the police for help and the man was arrested.

After he was put in a police van, the man smashed one of the windows and tried to escape but the policemen held him back.

The man sustained injuries to his head and arm and was sent to hospital for treatment, Habibi said.



