TV personality Azwan fined RM17,000 for insulting doctors

KUALA LUMPUR: Television personality Azwan Ali has been fined RM17,000 for insulting comments directed at doctors at the Putrajaya Hospital.

Azwan pleaded guilty under Section 233(3) of Communications and Multimedia Act before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi, over a Youtube video he posted on March 24.

A police report was lodged against him on the same day in Putrajaya.

Failing to settle the fine, Azwan, who is the brother of International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, could be jailed for six months.

The court also ordered him to tender an apology in court.

In an expletive-laden rant, Azwan condemned doctors at the Putrajaya Hospital, after a police report was lodged against local singer Dayangku Intan over her allegedly rude remarks at doctors.



