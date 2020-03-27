35-year-old takes virus death toll to 24

PETALING JAYA: The death toll due to the Covid-19 virus has risen to 24 with the death of a 35-year-old patient who had travelled to Indonesia early this month.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the patient, Case 1,056, was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on March 18, five days after showing symptoms.

The patient tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20 and died at 9.30pm last night.

Two hundred and thirty five new cases were reported as of noon yesterday, bringing the total to 2,031.

The health ministry has classified 13 areas throughout the country as hotspots for the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



