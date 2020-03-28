5,084 in tabligh cluster yet to be tested for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: A total of 5,084 people from the Sri Petaling Mosque tabligh convention cluster have yet to be tested for Covid-19, says health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This includes the attendees, their family members and other close contacts.

At a press conference today, he said samples have been taken from some 12,500 attendees, with 1,207 testing positive and 6,648 testing negative. The results of 4,645 others are still pending.

“We need to find 5,084 who have not been tested. We hope we can test them in time,” he said, adding the ministry was working closely with the police to track them down.

