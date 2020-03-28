China’s donated test kits and face masks arrive in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: A consignment of medical equipment donated by China, comprising test kits, face masks and protective equipment, has arrived in Malaysia.

The consignment consisted of 100,000 test kits, 100,000 N95 medical face masks, 500,000 surgical masks, 50,000 sets of personal protective equipment and 200 ventilators.

The consignment was handed over by Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian to Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, at Wisma Putra here today.

Hishammuddin said Malaysia would make full use of the equipment in the battle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. “They will be immediately handed over to the National Disaster Management Agency so that our frontliners will be prioritised in their distribution.”

He said, prior to today’s donation, Malaysia had received multiple donations from various provincial governments, non-government organisations, the business community and individuals from China.

Bai Tian said China would also offer the support of a Covid-19 medical expert team from China, who could come here and work hand in hand with their Malaysian colleagues.

“We want to know the actual need on the ground from the hospitals in Malaysia because we have experts from different areas like infectious diseases, and respiratory and ICU care.

“We are ready to offer the best practises and knowledge,” he said.

Test kits to be evaluated for accuracy, says D-G

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the test kits, which had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, would be evaluated for accuracy.

“I was assured by the (Chinese) ambassador (to Malaysia) that this test kit is more accurate than the one that we previously tested,” he said.

The ministry is also currently evaluating a test kit from South Korea which was received last night.

Noor Hisham would not comment about the Covid-19 situation when Hari Raya Aidilfitri is celebrated in May.

“If you can stay at home and break the chain of the infection and can reduce the infection, then we will be in a much better situation compared to JP Morgan or Malaysian Institute of Economic Research reports,” he said.

Hisham said JP Morgan expected Malaysia to record a peak of around 6,300 cases in mid-April while MIER prediction was much higher at 8,900 cases.

“It all depends on us and the public now, if we can work together as one and look into the message, everyone has a role to play,” he added.



