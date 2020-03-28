Container congestion at 3 major ports is over, says Ka Siong

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong this evening said that the container congestion at three major ports in the country were “rapidly cleared” since Friday.

The near-total congestion at Port Klang would be reduced to an expected 40% tomorrow.

In Penang, 1,871 containers have been cleared out of a total of 3,000 whereas 1,700 out of 7,500 containers in Johor Port have been moved out, he said.

Tanjung Pelepas port has also been given the green light to move their containers out to allow continuing export and import activities.

Wee said the clearance of the containers will do a lot to ensure the smooth flow of essential goods for Malaysians and alleviate their pressures during the movement control order period, which has been extended until April 14 to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the ministry would share its standard procedures on the port clearing process with all ports owned by state governments.

“I have ordered for a full report with recommendations from port operators on how to move goods out quickly and to prevent high container congestion.”



