Ignore voice recording to open letters one day later to avoid Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The communications and multimedia ministry has given another list of fake news items shared widely over social media today.

The health ministry (MoH) denied a message which said the health protection scheme for the B40 group, “Skim Peduli Kesihatan Untuk Kumpulan B40 (Peka B40)”, provides assistance of RM250 a month as part of the Covid-19 stimulus package, through the People-Centric Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) announced yesterday.

MoH also denied an alleged voice recording of health deputy director-general (research and technical support) Dr Christopher KC Lee, who is also head of the Covid-19 team at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, saying that letters received should be opened only a day later because someone with Covid-19 had spit on them before they were distributed.

Serdang district police also denied having issued a statement about a10-day “total lockdown”, allegedly viralled by a civil servant at the Serdang district police headquarters.



