Major roads, entries into PJ closed

PETALING JAYA: Police here have closed several major roads into the district as part of the movement control order (MCO).

In a Facebook post last night, police said the roads closed from 8am today are Persiaran Mahogani Seksyen 9, Persiaran Jati Seksyen 8 and Persiaran Sungai Buloh, which are around the Kota Damansara area.

Separately, FMT has been made to understand that the Jalan Gasing road bordering Kuala Lumpur has also been closed.

People living in Kota Damansara and Jalan Gasing will only be allowed to move around their respective areas to buy essential goods.

Even then, only one person from each household will be allowed to go out at one time.

This restriction will be enforced until the end of the MCO on April 14.

