Man who died at Serdang Hospital was patient under investigation, say cops

PUTRAJAYA: The man found dead in a ward at the Serdang Hospital last night was a patient under investigation (PUI) for Covid-19, police said.

Sepang district police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the body of the 62-year-old patient was found in a toilet at 7.40pm.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and his death was reported to the police at the hospital’s police booth by a nurse,” Bernama quoted him as saying in a statement.

“The body will be handled by Serdang Hospital and the police have recorded statements from the complainant, hospital nurses, other witnesses and the patient’s next-of-kin.”

Wan Kamarul Azran said police personnel were provided personal protective equipment (PPE) to take pictures of the scene.



