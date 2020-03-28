One more Covid-19 casualty pushes death toll to 27

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported one more death related to Covid-19 today, bringing the death total to 27.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 159 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of patients so far to 2,320.

He said 73 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 54 cases needing respiratory assistance.

He said 61 patients have recovered, bringing the total number discharged so far to 320.

The latest death is Case 2,162, a 61-year-old Malaysian man, who was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

He was treated at Hospital Tangkak on March 24 before being transferred to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar, before passing away today at 10.50am.

