Patient suspected of Covid-19 commits suicide at Serdang Hospital ward

PETALING JAYA: A patient under observation for Covid-19 at the Serdang Hospital committed suicide yesterday, in the first such incident reported in Malaysia and just one of many similar cases reported worldwide.

Sources at the hospital have confirmed to FMT about the incident, but would not divulge more details, pending an official press release from the management.

It is believed that the man was admitted early yesterday, with results of his test still pending.

Suicide by Covid-19 patients is not new, with cases reported in India and Italy in the past few days.

On March 25, an Italian nurse working on the frontline killed herself after testing positive for the virus as she feared she had infected others.

On March 18, an Indian man suspected with Covid-19 infection jumped off the seventh floor of a hospital in New Delhi.



