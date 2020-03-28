Penang market closed after crowd flouts distancing rule

GEORGE TOWN: A public market on the outskirts of George Town has been closed after customers failed to comply with social distancing requirements under the movement control order.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP), in a statement today, said it viewed the non-compliance as a serious matter and took immediate steps to close the market at Kompleks Sri Aman in Paya Terubong, near Air Itam.

“MBPP will continue to monitor business activities throughout the island and will not hesitate to take action against any market, supermarket or business premises which do not adhere to MCO directives,” the statement read.

Scenes of a large crowd at the market, with many not adhering to the social distancing requirement, has gone viral on social media since yesterday.

Last week, the city council enforcement squad, police and Rela took action at Air Itam market after reports of traffic congestion. Roadside hawker stalls were ordered to close.

However, supermarkets have enforced queues and distancing rules for their customers, and community leaders at two others wet markets did the same.



