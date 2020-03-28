Sarawak announces additional RM16.4 mil in food aid for the poor

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg has announced an additional RM16.4 million as food assistance for the poor in rural and urban areas to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

He said the financial aid was also for those who were homeless and who had lost their jobs.

“This is in addition to the Sarawakku Sayang package worth RM1.15 billion announced by the state government on Monday to reduce the burden of the people,” he said at a press conference here today.

MORE TO COME



