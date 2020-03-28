Sarawak records 8 new positive Covid-19 cases, total now 118

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded eight new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total up to 118 cases.

Sarawak disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas, at a press conference today said of the eight patients, seven were from Kuching and one from Sibu.

He also said the state as of today had also recorded a total of 94 Persons Under Investigation (PUI).

Of the 94 cases, he said 26 were from Kuching, 25 from Sarikei, 17 from Miri, 10 from Bintulu, eight from Meradong, two each from Serian, Bau and Sri Aman, and one each from Dalat and Sibu.

Sarawak has recorded five deaths from Covid-19 so far.

Uggah also said the committee had yet to decide whether they should disinfect “red zone” areas in the state.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri said public premises, especially in areas identified as red zones, would soon undergo cleaning, sanitising and disinfection work to curb the spread of the virus.

“We are still trying to identify the hotspots in Sarawak and we have yet to decide on the disinfection work,” said Uggah.

