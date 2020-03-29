18 Malaysians stranded in Maldives return home

KUALA LUMPUR: Eighteen Malaysians reported stranded in the Maldives returned in a special aircraft from the capital Male early this morning.

The 18, comprising tourists and those working in the Maldives, arrived at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 1.35am in a Weststar Aviation Services aircraft.

Weststar said the cost of the repatriation mission – a joint effort between Weststar and the government – was fully sponsored by the airline.

“We would like to thank all our selfless and heroic frontliners who are working tirelessly to care and protect us in critical times like these.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those who have lost their loved ones,” Weststar said in a statement.

