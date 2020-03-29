20 premises in Sandakan ordered closed for disinfection

KOTA KINABALU: Twenty premises in Sandakan have been ordered closed for disinfection by the local health authorities.

Sabah health director Dr Christina Rundi said 900 premises were inspected by officers from the inspectorate and legal unit, police, local government enforcement and voluntary corps in Sandakan yesterday.

Of these, 20 premises, comprising eight eateries, three workshops, six sundry shops and three stores, were ordered closed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

Sabah has 197 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Tambunan recorded its first case yesterday, with the patient admitted to the Keningau Hospital.

A total of 658 individuals are under investigation, and 5,644 under monitoring and home quarantine.

Rundi said the Monaco Boutique Hotel in Sadong Jaya here has been made a quarantine centre, bringing the total to 20 statewide.

She also said she had received several complaints about the services and physical aspects of three quarantine centres – the Fire and Rescue Department Academy, the Health Ministry Training Institute in Bukit Padang and the Kota Kinabalu Politeknik – and action would be taken by the health department and agencies involved.

A video recording of one of the centres had gone viral on social media.

