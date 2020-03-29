6-month rental exemption for 12,000 tenants in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 11,938 tenants from the People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Government Rented Houses (RSK) schemes in Johor have been exempted from paying rent for six months from April until September this year.

Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said in a statement today the move was in line with the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

He added the state government has also given rental exemption to all business premises belonging to the state and local authorities from April until December this year.

He added that he hoped that the people in the state would make the best use of the provision.

“At the same time, I urge all Johoreans to adhere to the rules and always take care of your personal health, hygiene and safety.

“However, the most important thing is to stay at home so we can flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



