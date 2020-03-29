649 caught for partying, loitering, and other MCO offences

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 649 people have been arrested across the country for various offences including loitering, gathering in groups and partying while the Movement Control Order is in force.

Senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Penang had the highest number of arrests (104), of whom 69 were in Seberang Perai Tengah and 35 in Seberang Perai Utara.

In Johor Bahru, two teenagers were among 30 people between the ages of 15 and 26 were detained in an apartment building where they were having a private party.

In Labuan,four men in their 20s were arrested while they were returning home after crab fishing in Kampung Bebuloh Laut.

In Perak, 13 congregants were arrested at a mosque in Bagan Serai yesterday for holding Isyak prayers in a group, going against the MCO.

Free hotel rooms for front-line workers

The Selangor state government has provided free accommodation at two hotels for frontliners fighting the Covid-19 outbreak. Members of the police and the armed forces are being housed in 204 rooms at Ampang De Palma Hotel and 83 rooms at Shah Alam De Palma Hotel.

Disinfection of hotspots to be carried out by local councils

Disinfection of hotspot locations, including public housing, in the red and orange zones nationwide are to be carried out by the housing and local government ministry in collaboration with local government authorities and solid waste management concession companies.

No take-away meals at 3 Pahang districts

Eateries in Jerantut, Pekan and Raub, Pahang, will no longer be allowed to cater for take away orders beginning Tuesday. Only delivery service is allowed, the state government said. The directive also applied to fast food outlets in the three districts. Jerantut and Pekan have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Pahang.

79 stranded Malaysians return home from Songkhla

A total of 79 Malaysians stranded in southern Thailand have been allowed to return home.

Malaysia’s consul-general in Songkhla, Muhammad Ridzuan Abu Yazid, said provincial authorities had given approval for the Malaysians to leave Thailand between 3pm today and 9.30pm tomorrow.

The Thai border with Malaysia was closed last week.

