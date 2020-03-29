Doctor, son killed, 7 injured after van goes out of control near Kuala Krai

GUA MUSANG: A doctor and her son were killed while seven others were injured when their van went out of control and landed in a drain at Km11, Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai, near Kampung Renok Baru, here today.

Gua Musang police chief Mohd Taufik Maidin identified those killed as Dr Nooranisah Mohd Razali, 31, and Mohammad Fitri Yusof Muhammad Hafiz Zulilmi, aged nine months.

The doctor died on the spot during the accident at 9.50am while the toddler died at Hospital Gua Musang at 11am.

Taufik said the Health Department van was carrying a medical team from Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra, Kuala Krai, and was on its way to the hospital in Gua Musang.

Those injured were the driver, Mohd Lazim Abdullah, 56, Dr Siti Salwa Mohamad Shokri, 38, Syahirah Muhamad Razali, 20, Dr Norazma Mohamad, 34, Dr Linda Laili Ibrahim Shukri, 29, Dr Suzuanhafian Omar, 32, and Dr Hazirah Sazali, 33.

Taufik said the injured were in a stable condition and receiving treatment at Hospital Gua Musang.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba extended his condolences to the affected families.



