Eligible families don’t need to apply for Covid-19 aid, it will be banked in

PETALING JAYA: The finance ministry said there is no need for eligible families or single individuals to file any applications to receive the government’s Covid-19 financial aid.

The government said the RM1,000 aid for families that earned between RM4,001 and RM8,000 a month, will be deposited into the bank accounts of the family member, who is the registered taxpayer under the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

“RM500 will be given for April and the remaining RM500 will be paid in May,” the ministry said.

The same criteria also applies for single individuals who earn between RM2,001 and RM4,000 a month. They will receive RM500 from the government and the money will be paid in two tranches.

Meanwhile, for families with less than RM4,000 household income per month, as well as single individuals who receive less than RM2,000 a month, the ministry said the money will be transferred into their accounts registered for the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) programme.

The finance ministry also warned the public to be careful of scammers using the Prihatin financial aid package.

“The (financial aid) recipients should always verify any information with the official sources and must not give out information to third parties without proper checking,” they said.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a RM250 billion economic stimulus package on Friday to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

This comprises RM128 billion for the people’s welfare, RM100 billion for businesses and SMEs, and RM2 billion to strengthen the economy, aside from the RM20 billion announced in the previous package.

