Health authorities tracing passengers on Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The health authorities have asked those on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Penang on March 19 to contact them for Covid-19 screening.

In a “Covid-19 alert” post on Facebook by the Penang Health Department last night, it said those on flight QR866 arriving at 2pm that day should immediately contact 04-281-8900.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Penang has reached 86, with one fatality, so far.

Nationally, there are 2,320 positive cases, with 27 deaths, as of noon yesterday.

