Kuching has most Covid-19 hot spots in Sarawak

KUCHING: The state capital has the most Covid-19 hotspots in Sarawak, deputy chief minister Douglas Uggah Embas, said.

Unggah, who heads the disaster management committee, said the city of Kuching had 69 hotspots, followed by Samarahan (16), Miri (9), Betong and Limbang (6 each), and Bintulu (5).

Uggah said six districts were listed as yellow zones: Serian (3 areas), Sibu (3) and Mukah, Matu, Lawas and Simunjan (1 each).

He said the state government has decided that offshore oil and gas employees, including from outside Sarawak, must undergo a 14-day quarantine in the state before going to the oil rigs.

Earlier today, Unggah had announced a ban on inter-district travel.

