Man jumps into sea to avoid arrest for flouting MCO

GEORGE TOWN: A man jumped into the sea and swam out for about 50m at a fish landing jetty in Jelutong here yesterday to escape arrest by police for flouting the movement control order.

He refused to go ashore despite being persuaded by the officers.

The police decided to leave the man, in his 20s, alone for fear that he might swim out further to sea and endanger his life.

However, 13 of his friends, aged between 21 and 70, were arrested after they were found loitering inside a lodging house at the jetty at about 5.30pm.

The policemen, from the northeast district police headquarters, were taking part in Ops Covid-19.

Northeast district police chief Soffian Santong said police also arrested three men, including a Bangladeshi, at the Taman Manggis People’s Housing Project here for loitering in a motorcycle parking lot.

Also arrested were four men, aged 20 to 40, for bird-hunting in the forest area of Tanjung Tokong here.

In Seberang Perai Tengah. police arrested 24 individuals for not complying with the MCO.

