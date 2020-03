PUTRAJAYA: A total 649 people were arrested for various offences related to the movement control order (MCO) yesterday as authorities step up enforcement of the Covid-19 containement measures nationwide.

The figure is double the number of people arrested a day earlier on Friday, according to Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

MORE TO COME

