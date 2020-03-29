One or 2 zones in Selangor may be treated like Simpang Renggam

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says authorities may have to take similar action in “one or two” areas in Selangor like they did in Simpang Renggam, Johor.

On Thursday, Kampung Dato Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, were placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) where residents are not allowed to leave their homes and businesses are closed.

“If we look at the distribution of infections, the highest is in Selangor.

“So, we are looking into the zones we have identified. Perhaps, in one or two zones, we will take similar action like that in Simpang Renggam.”

Noor Hisham also said the government was postponing the post-basic courses of 3,000 nurses and medical assistants and mobilising them in the fight against Covid-19.

This is on top of the 3,000 contract nurses and medical officers it would be taking in, as announced earlier.

Meanwhile, on the situation at Simpang Renggam, Noor Hisham said there were 97 cases from the district, with 81 cases coming from Bandar Baharu Dato Ibrahim Majid. Another 16 cases came from outside the area.

No deaths have been recorded there.

“What is important is our actions are effective. We need to disinfect the area, carry out house-to-house screening of occupants and test suspected cases.”

On the increasing death rate, Noor Hisham said this could be attributed to several factors, including the advanced age of the patients, a history of chronic illness, and getting treatment at a very late stage.

Noor Hisham said the ministry had already prepared 3,400 beds at hospitals nationwide for Covid-19 patients. It can also utilise all the beds at health ministry training institutes, making another 19,200 beds available.

Citing the example of Selangor, he said, Covid-19 cases with no or slight symptoms will be transferred to training institutions, with hospitals reserved for moderate to serious cases.

If there is an increase in the number of cases, more training institutes or temporary hospitals, like the one set up at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park in Serdang, will be used.

“If the cases increase tremendously in number, we may open more temporary hospitals in halls.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



