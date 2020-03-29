People not taking MCO seriously, says Annuar Musa

PETALING JAYA: Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said that there is an increase in the number of vehicles entering the city centre although the movement control order (MCO) is in place.

He said police had informed him about this during meetings, adding that this showed some people were not taking the MCO seriously.

“Police informed me that there are still people bringing their babies and children for walks in public places as well as overcrowding several places,” Annuar told a press conference today.

He added police will increase roadblocks in the city centre.

Meanwhile, he estimated that around 1,000 homeless are still on the streets and City Hall (DBKL) will move them to designated places, in a move to protect them from Covid-19.

Annuar also said there is an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in some areas like Jalan Masjid India.

He said Sri Petaling, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa had been declared red zones and serious attention was being paid to these areas.

He said DBKL had been given orders to conduct disinfection exercises in these hotspots.

“For house owners, you can play your part in keeping your premises clean at all times,” Annuar added.



