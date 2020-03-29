Sarawak bans travel between districts, after 162 MCO arrests

KUCHING: Sarawak has imposed a ban on inter-district travel, and those with valid reasons for travelling must obtain permits from the district office.

State disaster management chairman Douglas Uggah Embas, who announced the ban today, said there was 95% compliance by Sarawakians to the restrictions under the national movement control order (MCO).

He said police had arrested 162 people in the state for flouting the travel restrictions since Wednesday (March 25).

“Eight of them have been charged in court. Five have been sentenced to jail terms of between 2 and 4 months and three others were fined. “The rest will be charged in court beginning tomorrow,” he said.

Uggah said Sarawak recorded 11 positive Covid-19 cases today. Six are male and five female. All patients were admitted to Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching.

He said 49 new suspected cases were reported today, bringing the total up to 1,126 cases.

Most of the new cases were reported from Sarawak General Hospital, nine in Betong, three in Bintulu, two in Miri and one at Sibu hospital, he added.

He said 915 people had tested negative for the virus while test results for the rest are awaited.

So far, a total of nine patients have been discharged from hospital while five have succumbed to the virus, he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



