Lockdown in Hulu Langat after 71 tahfiz school infections

PETALING JAYA: A lockdown has been ordered for seven kampungs in Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat district, Selangor, after 74 cases of Covid-19 infections were reported at a tahfiz school.

The lockdown affects the area from Batu 21 to Batu 24 Sungai Lui, involving 4,000 people living in two Orang Asli settlements and five kampungs.

Residents are barred from venturing outdoors at all hours for two weeks from midnight (March 30) until April 13, defence minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“Food will be given to the villagers by Welfare Department staff throughout this two week lockdown,” he said.

Visitors from outside are barred from entering the villages. Sungai Lui is a popular weekend destination for holiday-makers, with a waterfall at Sungai Gabai one of the main attractions

The area is the second to be placed under an Enhanced Movement Control Order, after Simpang Renggam, Johor.

Ismail said 71 cases of Covid-19 were reported among the 274 students of the Maahad Tahfiz An-Nabawiyyah residential school at Batu 23, Sungai Lui.

He said the lockdown decision was taken to curb the spread of Covid-19

“We hope the residents will be patient and adhere to the instructions from the authorities,” Ismail said.

Shukri Mansor, a representative of the Dusun Tua state assemblyman’s service centre, said that there are over 10 resorts in Sungai Lui, along with premises that offer Airbnb services.

“Sungai Lui is the hotspot for waterfalls. We also have several tahfiz centres here,” he said.

Shukri added the villages will adhere to the lockdown order during the coming two weeks by staying in their homes.

