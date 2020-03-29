We are treated well, say villagers in Malaysia’s first enhanced MCO area

PETALING JAYA: Two villagers in Kampung Dato Ibrahim Majid, one of two areas placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Johor, said they are doing well and have a sufficient supply of food and aid.

On Thursday night, the government placed Kampung Dato Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato Ibrahim Majid, both located in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, under the EMCO following an unusual spike in Covid-19 cases there.

The lockdown sees some 3,500 residents ordered to stay home at all times and all businesses closed.

Intan Nurdiyana Masekh, 26, who is staying at her parents’ home in Kampung Dato Ibrahim Majid, says so far, health authorities had conducted mass tests.

“The villagers are tested according to the different zones, from 9am to 3pm, so no one can escape being tested,” she said, adding social distancing is observed at all times.

Those who are showing any symptoms are immediately sent to hospital, regardless of their test results.

As for their food supply, Intan said villages were given both dry and fresh food once in two days.

The villages, she said would be given rice, biscuits, sardines, vegetables and fruits, among others. These are delivered by Welfare Department workers and volunteers.

“They will place the food at the door. So, there is no social interaction.”

For those with special requirements, like those who have just given birth, the authorities also have a list of their needs, including milk and diapers, which they provide.

Another villager, Aiman Azri Hasan, who has also volunteered to help the authorities, says cooperation from the villagers has been very good.

“Only those that must go to work (essential services) are allowed to leave their homes.

“Aid is given to all villagers right until midnight, ensuring that everyone receives the aid,” he said, adding those requiring extra food can also reach out to the Welfare Department or volunteers.

To date, 2,320 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, with 27 deaths recorded.

