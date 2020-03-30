Ahead of payday, HR staff allowed one-day break from MCO

PETALING JAYA: The government says it will allow a maximum of two human resources staff to go to the office either today or tomorrow for the purpose of processing end-of-the-month payroll-related matters.

The human resources ministry said they will be given exemption from the movement control order (MCO) for one day, and can choose either March 31 or April 1.

“Only a maximum of two persons allowed,” the ministry said.

It said employers should furnish documents with details of their HR or finance staff for verification purposes.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



