Buy essential goods in your own locality, residents told

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police will increase the number of road closures in several areas in stages, to reduce crowd movement during the national shutdown of public activities.

State deputy police chief Arjunaidi Mohamed said four to five roads in Kota Damansara and Petaling Jaya had been closed over the past few days and road closures in other areas would be announced from time to time.

He said although the closures could inconvenience residents in the affected areas, they were needed to ensure more effective control of crowd movement.

“There are too many roads, we can’t close them all. So, we need to close certain roads that will allow police to filter and control public movement.

“The movement control order allows the public to go out and purchase essential goods but it should not be abused.

“For example, if you live in Kota Damansara, then buy your basic essentials there, instead of giving excuses for having to go to Kepong to purchase them,” he said at a press conference today.

Arjunaidi said a total of 364 people had been arrested since March 18 for not complying with the restrictions. Of the total, 114 were foreigners.

Eight people had been charged in court.

In Kuala Lumpur, a man, aged 23, was arrested after he rammed into a roadblock at the PJS 2 toll of the New Pantai Expressway at about 5.30pm yesterday.

Five plastic packages believed to contain 5.1gm of ketamine and RM19,082 in cash were found. The man tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine.



